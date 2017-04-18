Liverpool stalwart set for crucial talks in May, hints at quitting Anfield

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva could be set to end his 10-year stint at Anfield this summer with his future set to be discussed next month.

The 30-year-old has another year left on his contract after this season, but having played a bit-part role for Jurgen Klopp, he could be forced to consider his options.

Having now been at the club for 10 years, the Brazilian midfield ace has established himself as an important squad player with his versatility too lending a helping hand to Klopp, but there are doubts over whether or not he’ll sign a new deal with the Reds.

It appears as though the situation will be clarified when he meets with the Liverpool boss in May, although based on his comments this week, it sounds as though he could be preparing for an exit.

“There is no doubt about my commitment to Liverpool, I just need to wait until the end of the season, work hard and make a decision together with the club,” he said, as reported by The Telegraph.

“I am getting to the stage of my career where I think I can help a lot, off the pitch of course, but on the pitch as well.

“Playing time [will play a part], I wouldn’t like to just be around. I feel I have many years that I can still play at the top level. I need to analyse and see what is best for me and the club and then I am sure we will make a decision together.”

With just six Premier League starts to his name this year, Lucas isn’t getting the playing time that he ultimately craves, and so with Inter said to be interested in January, as noted in the report, that could be an avenue that is explored again in the summer.

While he went on to insist that his full focus is on helping Liverpool end the campaign in strong fashion and secure a top-four finish, more will likely be known about his future beyond that in the coming weeks.