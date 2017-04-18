John Terry update: Chelsea skipper could be lining up in claret and blue next season

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has refused to rule out John Terry moving to the London Stadium in the summer, report The Sun.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Terry would be leaving Chelsea after 22 years, 713 appearances and a bucket load of success. It has, predictably, prompted plenty of speculation as to where his next destination will be.

Bilic appears to have left the door open to Terry continuing his career in the Premier League, with Chelsea’s bitter rivals West Ham. The Sun quote the Hammers boss, who refuses to rule out a move for the former England captain:

“He definitely has got at least a couple of years left with his quality and experience and leadership. Whether that will be with West Ham or elsewhere I don’t know.”

After so many years of hostile battles with West Ham, it’d be absurd to see Terry lining up in claret and blue next campaign. It’s also a thought that will undoubtedly make the Chelsea faithful sick to their stomachs.