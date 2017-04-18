(Video) Sergio Ramos scores classy finish into the back of the Real Madrid net, Bayern Munich level on aggregate

Bayern Munich have drawn level with Real Madrid on aggregate after a Sergio Ramos own-goal. We’re struggling to keep up here.
Merely a minute after Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to draw Real level on the night, Ramos has just put them ahead – and the aggregate scores are now level.
What a finish this is from Ramos, he really does make a habit of popping up with important goals on the biggest occasions.
Lovely toe-poke finish from Ramos. pic.twitter.com/FcUuzvP8V9
— Josh (@ClassicBailly) April 18, 2017
