Chelsea hitman targeted by Tianjin Quanjian, £620,000-a-week offer on the table

The speculation surrounding the future of Chelsea striker Diego Costa will not seem to go away.

Costa has failed to find the back of the net in five Premier League games, the first time he has done so since his arrival in the Premier League in the summer of 2014. The Spaniard could be set to leave Stamford Bridge on that sour note.

The Daily Mail report that there are serious doubts over Costa’s long-term future in West London. The tabloid believe that he was left furious after Chelsea blocked a lucrative move to Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian in January.

If the Mail are to be believed, Costa may well be given another chance at making that move. They believe that Tianjin will return for Costa in the summer, and will offer him £620,000-a-week to try and entice him to the Far East – that equates to an eye-watering £32million-a-year.