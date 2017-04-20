Arsenal win the race to sign Schalke left-back, Man City and Chelsea set to miss out

Arsene Wenger may well not be Arsenal manager come next season, but the club appear to be already taking steps to strength the squad in preparation for the 2017/18 campaign.

According to Goal, Arsenal have won the race to sign high-rated Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac. Goal report that the Bosnian has already undergone a medical and agreed personal terms with the Gunners ahead of his move to the Emirates.

Goal note that Kolasinac’s contract with Schalke is set to expire on June 30th, which has attracted plenty of attention from across Europe. They believe that AC Milan, Chelsea, Everton, Juventus and Manchester City were all interested in securing his services – but he appears to be heading to North London.

The summer window will likely be about plugging the holes of Arsenal’s sinking ship, and recruiting a new left-back is a good start. Neither Nacho Monreal or Kieran Gibbs have proven themselves worthy of making that spot their own – Kolasinac may well be the man to do just that.