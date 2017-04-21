Chelsea ace’s £620k-a-week offer still in works, swap deal with PL rivals for replacement possible

Tianjin Quanjian have revealed that they’re still working on their sensational £620,000-a-week offer for Chelsea striker Diego Costa this summer.

The Spaniard’s form has dipped badly since the turn of the year, as he’s scored just three goals in his last 12 games, with Chelsea seeing Tottenham close the gap to just four points in the Premier League title race.

It may well be more than just a coincidence that Costa’s drop off came after speculation of a move to China in January, as the goals started to dry up after Antonio Conte dropped him for the trip to Leicester City.

Nevertheless, according to The Daily Mail, Tianjin are still working on a £620,000-a-week deal to make their biggest signing yet, with owner Shu Yuhui not shy in discussing the ambitions of the club and how they want to see themselves as genuine competition for the top European outfits in the transfer market.

“I can only say that we are still working on the deal [to sign Costa]. And we have already made contacts with several players,” he told Sina Sports.

“We have high standards [in buying foreign players] and those players prefer top clubs such as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. It’s safe to say that we have the same transfer targets as those illustrious clubs.”

With that kind of money on the table, it will surely be difficult for Costa to ignore. Further, with the European clubs unable to compete with those figures, it will come down to whether or not the financial aspect of his next move outweighs the prestige and competitiveness of joining another top powerhouse in Europe.

Further, with the Evening Standard noting that Chelsea are losing patience with Costa as he demands a significant increase on his current £150,000-a-week salary, it all points towards an exit this summer with the report going to add that Everton’s interest in Tammy Abraham could help the Blues in their bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku.