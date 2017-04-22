Hull City 2-0 Watford player ratings: Sam Clucas gets an 8 as the Tigers boost their survival hopes

Hull City defeated Watford 2-0 to keep this hopes of surviving in the Premier League alive.

It appeared as though the Tigers were in trouble when Oumar Niasse was dismissed after 20 minutes. His studs were high, but it’s unclear how much contact he actually made with the leg of Watford star M’baye Niang.

Watford stood firm, and the game was very much on a knife-edge. That was until Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic found the back of the net. Markovic was unlucky to see his initial effort come back off of the crossbar, but he followed it in and stroked the ball home to give his side the lead.



1-0 Lazar Markovic Goal 22.04.2017 HD by dailyfootballkick

Less than ten minutes later, Sam Clucas added a second for the home side – and what a goal it was too. The ball sat up invitingly for Clucas on the half-volley, and he fired home emphatically from 30-yards out. This is a goal of the season contender.



Sam Clucas Stunner vs Watford (2-0) by wittyfu

The proved to be enough to take Hull City over the line, as they preserved their excellent home record under Marco Silva. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Hull City player ratings: Jakupovic 6, Elmohamady 6, Ranocchia 7, Maguire 7, Robertson 6, N’Diaye 7, Clucas 8, Markovic 8, Goebel 6, Grosicki 5, Niasse 2. (Subs: Hernandez 6, Huddlestone 5, Dawson 5)

Watford player ratings: Gomes 5, Janmaat 4, Prodl 5, Britos 5, Holebas 5, Cleverley 6, Doucoure 5, Ambrabat 5, Capoue 7, Niang 5, Deeney 6. (Subs: Success 5, Okaka 6, Zuniga 5)