Chelsea 2-0 Hull City player ratings: Costa gets a 9 as he inspires the Blues to victory but Hazard has a day to forget

Chelsea defeated Hull City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Diego Costa fired the Blues into the lead in the first-half. The Spaniard appeared to have put his feud with Antonio Conte behind him, finishing calmly and bagging his 15th goal of the season. He has now drawn level with Alexis Sanchez in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. You can see his goal here.

Hull threatened, but Gary Cahill doubled his side’s advantage to ensure that Chelsea would be taking all three points. Cesc Fabregas provided his sixth assist of the Premier League season with a great delivery, that Cahill finished expertly with his head. You can see Cahill’s 24th Premier League goal here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 8, Azpilicueta 6, David Luiz 7, Cahill 8, Moses 7, Kante 5, Matic 4, Alonso 6, Hazard 3, Pedro 5, Diego Costa 9.

Hull City player ratings: Jakupovic 6, Dawson 7, Davies 6, Elabdellaoui 5, Huddlestone 7, Mason n/a, Robertson 6, Goebel 5, Clucas 4, Hernandez 4.