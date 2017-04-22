(Video) Harry Kane draws Tottenham level with Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final with brilliant improvised header

Tottenham have drawn level with Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley through, who else, Harry Kane.

The Blues took the lead early on through Willian. The Brazilian bent a stunning free-kick around the wall and into the back of Hugo Lloris’ net to give his side the advantage.

Kane has now got on the scoresheet to level the scores. Christian Eriksen delivered the ball from the right-hand-side, and Kane improvised brilliantly to find the back of the net with his head. What a finish this is from the England international.