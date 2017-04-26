Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham player ratings: Christian Eriksen gets an 8 as his stunner keeps Spurs’ title dream alive

Tottenham defeated Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park to keep their title dream alive.

After Chelsea defeated Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday evening and subsequently extended their advantage at the top of the Premier League, this was very much a must-win for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Crystal Palace stood firm for 75 minutes, giving the Chelsea faithful plenty of encouragement that their rivals were set to drop points tonight. However, Christian Eriksen was not prepared to stand around and watch it happen.

Eriksen picked up the ball 30-yards from goal and produced something special. The Dane fired into the bottom corner of the Crystal Palace goal with a thunderous strike to give Tottenham the advantage late on. You can see Eriksen’s decisive goal here.

That proved to be enough to take Tottenham over the line, and they are very much still in the race for the title. Next up is Arsenal on Sunday at White Hart Lane. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

Crystal Palace player ratings: Hennessey 4, Ward 7, Kelly 6, Sakho 4, Schlupp 5, Milivojevic 7, McArthur 7, Puncheon 6, Zaha 7, Townsend 5, Benteke 5. (Subs: Delaney 5, Cabaye 6, Campbell 4)

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 6, Walker 6, Dier 6, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 6, Davies 5, Wanyama 7, Dembele 5, Eriksen 8, Dele 6, Kane 6. (Subs: Sissoko 5, Son 6,