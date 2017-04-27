Former Manchester City striker takes to Twitter to cheer on ex-employers in the Manchester derby

A former Man City fan favourite took to Twitter to cheer his former employers on in the middle of the Manchester derby this evening.

City are currently going head-to-head with city rivals United at the Etihad, with both bragging rights and a leg-up in the race for top four on offer for the winners.

Pep Guardiola’s side could do with a little encouragement to inspire them to break through United’s firmly parked bus, and they have just got it from a former star.

Come on city!!!!???? — Mario Balotelli (@FinallyMario) April 27, 2017

Balotelli made 80 appearances for City over a three year period, finding the back of the net on 30 occasions. He also won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time in England.

You can question Balotelli’s temperament, his work ethic, and his discipline – but the Italian was never boring. Ever since his departure, there has been a Balotelli shaped hole in the Premier League, but it appears as though he is still watching on from home.