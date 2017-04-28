(Photo) Marcus Rashford delights fans by sharing pro Man United banner after Man City draw

Marcus Rashford is red.

We know this is true because we read it on the motorway.

And just in case there was any doubt, Rashford went and confirmed it by sharing the below photo on Twitter.

The Tweet has quickly gone viral, with United fans clearly loving it.

It was posted the morning after Thursday’s Manchester Derby, which saw United hold City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

In truth, the game was a dreadful spectacle. It was a very forgettable match, largely due to the uber-defensive tactics employed by United, who appeared content with one point, rather than three.

Some City fans have criticised United for playing so negatively, but the result was a big one for the Red Devils, who remain well in the race for a top-four finish as a consequence of the draw.