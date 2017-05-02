Barcelona target ever-present Chelsea stalwart as alternative to Arsenal star

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Hector Bellerin.

The Catalan giants have been troubled at right back this season as they simply haven’t found the right long-term solution for Dani Alves.

Aleix Vidal and Sergi Roberto haven’t established themselves in that role, and so it looks as though Barca will explore the summer transfer market to find an answer.

According to Sport, as reported by The Sun, that search has taken them to Arsenal ace Bellerin, but in the event that they aren’t able to prise their former youth product back to the Nou Camp, two names have emerged as possible signings.

Azpilicueta and Bayer Leverkusen youngster Benjamin Henrichs are reportedly on their radar, although the former will undoubtedly take precedence given his experience at the top level for both club and country as well as the fact that he has been a pivotal part in Chelsea’s push for the Premier League title this season.

With his defensive solidity, ability to play out from the back and versatility to play in different formations, the 27-year-old is seemingly at the peak of his powers and if Barcelona are serious about solving the problematic position, then he would be a ready-made solution.

However, if the La Liga outfit are looking for a longer-term solution which would be more of a gamble, then perhaps Henrichs could be the man at the top of their transfer shortlist instead.

From Antonio Conte’s perspective, he’ll be desperate to avoid losing a key cog in his defence as Chelsea prepare for a return to the Champions League next season and will likely be out to defend their Premier League crown.