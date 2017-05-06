Pep Guardiola plotting €50m+ Serie A swoop to solve left-back headache

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to sign Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer, and is willing to bid between €50-60m.

The 26-year-old has been a pivotal part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions. While he has improved defensively, he also offers something going forward with two goals and five assists to his name too while his form in the Champions League in recent outings has really captured attention.

With City in need of a defensive overhaul when it comes to their full-backs this summer, Guardiola will undoubtedly be scouting the whole of Europe for the best options and the former Barcelona and Bayern coach has been linked with various names.

The likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov are all on the wrong side of 30 and have expiring contracts, and so this really has to be a priority for the Spanish tactician.

According to Tuttosport, he wants Sandro to fill the role at left-back and is willing to offer between €50m and €60m to prise him away from Turin ahead of next season and take him to the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian international is under contract with the Bianconeri until 2020, but it’s added that City are ready to offer him more than €4m-a-year in wages to try and convince him of the move.

Juve would be in line to make a significant profit having signed him from Porto for €26m, but it looks as though the ball is now in their court as City await a response and the Serie A giants could find it difficult to turn down the money on the table.