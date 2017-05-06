Premier League round-up: Leicester City march on, Hull suffer huge setback with shock defeat

Leicester City continued their resurgence with a win over Watford on Saturday, while Sunderland picked up a win at Hull City despite already being relegated.

The Foxes move up into the top half of the Premier League table with their victory with goals from Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton sealing the three points, with Mahrez scoring on his 100th Premier League appearance, becoming the first Algerian player to reach the landmark.

Having been in a relegation scrap for much of the season, Craig Shakespeare has taken them away from the drop zone in recent weeks and now they can rest easy and continue to look up rather than over their shoulder.

That’s five wins in five at home for the Leicester boss now, while it’s a third straight loss for Watford as we edge closer to the end of the season with Walter Mazzarri hoping to see it sooner rather than later.

Elsewhere, there was a damaging loss for Hull as they fell at home to Sunderland with Billy Jones and Jermain Defoe sealing the win for the already-relegated visitors.

It looks as though the Tigers could be heading down to the Championship with them as the pressure seemingly told, with Swansea City now hopeful that they can beat Everton in the late kick-off to swap places with Hull and get out of the bottom three.

Further, it was Marco Silva’s first loss at home in a league game since March 2014, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Meanwhile, West Brom did well to secure a point at Burnley given how strong Sean Dyche’s men are at home as both will take the positives from the result.

Burnley move on to 40 points and are now safe, while the Baggies ended a run of four straight defeats. Bournemouth also shared the spoils with Stoke in another four-goal scrap as they secured their top-flight status for another season, and while there was a slow start to the Saturday games, they certainly picked up as we now get a clearer picture of what’s happening at the bottom of the table with just three games to go this season.

Premier League results:

Bournemouth 2-2 Stoke City

Burnley 2-2 West Bromwich Albion

Hull City 0-2 Sunderland

Leicester City 3-0 Watford