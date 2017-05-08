(Video) Middlesbrough keeper Brad Guzan overdoses on nutmeg as Nemanja Matic finally scores at Stamford Bridge

Nemanja Matic scored his first ever Stamford Bridge goal on Monday night as he drove the final nail into Middlesbrough’s coffin in a 3-0 thrashing.

Playing his 76th game at Chelsea’s famous stadium, Matic joined Diego Costa and Marcos Alonso on the scoresheet as the Blues moved to within one more win of sealing another Premier League title.

The result also confirms Boro’s relegation.

Steve Agnew’s Boro side were completely outclassed by Chelsea, who fired in 21 shots.

Boro goalkeeper Brad Guzan did well to keep most of those shots out, but he will be very embarrassed by how three of them got passed him.

All three of Chelsea’s goal nutmegged Guzan, who must learn to close his legs!

All three Chelsea goals tonight have nutmegged Middlesbrough keeper Brad Guzan? Just close 'em mate! #CHEMID pic.twitter.com/no8Zb7OYUK — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 8, 2017

