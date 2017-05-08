(Video) Landmark Diego Costa goal vs Middlesbrough sums up Chelsea striker’s efficient style

Some strikers score great goals, while others just score lots of them and don’t care too much about how pretty they are.

Diego Costa, who gave Chelsea the lead against Middlesbrough on Monday night, certainly falls into the second category.

The Spanish striker’s tap-in was his 52nd Premier League goal and also saw him reach the seasonal landmark of 20.

Of Costa’s 52 Premier League goals, 50 of them have been the product of shots from inside the penalty area.

The Spaniard is the ultimate poacher.

He is very efficient with his shots too. He only had one effort in the first half against Boro and it resulted in the opening goal.

