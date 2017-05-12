Arsenal enter race for CL finalist but could be forced to match £50m Man City bid

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, but they will face serious competition for the Brazilian ace if so.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for the Bianconeri this season, featuring on 40 occasions and adding two goals and five assists to his defensive work.

In turn, Massimiliano Allegri will likely be desperate to keep him, but according to TMW, Arsenal have joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

Interest from Arsenal is no surprise given that the Gunners need to find a long-term replacement for Nacho Monreal, and Sandro would certainly fit the bill from that perspective.

It’s added in the report though that he will not be sold for anything less than €35m, although based on a report from The Sun last week, it’s going to take a lot more than that to prise him away from Turin especially if they want to compete with City who were linked with a £50m swoop.

With Juve set to wrap up the Serie A title this weekend, followed by the Coppa Italia final against Lazio and then the Champions League final against Real Madrid next month, it’s a crucial few weeks for the club and Sandro will play an important role in their bid to secure an historic treble.

However, the question could be asked as to how many key individuals may consider moving on after that having won all there is possibly to win in Turin, with this set to be their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Arsenal, City and Madrid are all attractive destinations for Sandro if he chooses to consider his options, with Pep Guardiola in desperate need of young, energetic full-backs to replace the ageing stars coming to the end of their respective contracts at the Etihad.