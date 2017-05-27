Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea player ratings: Blues flops disappoint as MOTM Sanchez inspires

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, with Alexis Sanchez starring for the Gunners in another top performance.

Goals from Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey either side of a Diego Costa strike secured the trophy for Arsene Wenger’s side, as they deserved their win in a thoroughly enjoyable final.

Chelsea took their time getting into it and that ultimately proved costly as Arsenal were sharp and on their game from the start, and that made all the difference along with Victor Moses seeing red for two yellow cards to leave his side short a man for the closing stages.

It’s a disappointing end to the season for Antonio Conte after the highs of winning the Premier League, while in complete contrast it’s a chance for Wenger to forget about the troubles of this season for the time being and celebrate the club’s record 13th FA Cup triumph.

Time will tell whether or not Wenger now signs a new deal, but they deserved their win and chance to celebrate having seen off Manchester City in the semi-finals before beating the Premier League champions to lift the trophy.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 6, Holding 8, Mertesacker 8, Monreal 8, Bellerin 8, Ramsey 8, Xhaka 8, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Sanchez 8, Ozil 7, Welbeck 8.

Substitutes: Giroud N/A, Coquelin N/A, Elneny N/A.

Chelsea player ratings: Courtois 6; Azpilicueta 5, David Luiz 5, Cahill 6; Moses 4, Kante 6, Matic 5, Alonso 5; Pedro 5, Costa 6, Hazard 6.

Substitutes: Fabregas 5, Willian 5, Batshuayi N/A.