Jamie Carragher drags up Danny Simpson’s domestic abuse history as feud between LFC legend & Leicester star gets personal

The ongoing Twitter feud between Sky Sports presenter Jamie Carragher and Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has become personal.

After trading tame shots, including Simpson being branded a snake and Carragher being mocked for his failure to win the Premier League, things escalated following the introduction of WAGs into the slagging match.

Simpson sent Carragher a photo of himself ‘chilling’ in his living room wearing a 2016 Premier League winner’s medal.

Carra responded: “FFS you got it out the cabinet & asked your missus to take a picture!!

“That’s nearly as bad as the ear ring. oh & thanks for the follow!!”

After being triggered by the mention of his missus, Simpson hit back with a jibe that any Year 7 schoolboy would be proud of.

“Your missus took it mate. Tell her thanks though I forgot to say it myself,” wrote Simpson, before signing off with a winking emoji.

It was at this point that Carra unquestionably crossed the invisible line from Banter Town to Hate City.

Referring to an incident which led to Simpson being convicted of strangling his ex-girlfriend in 2015, Carragher Tweeted: “I thought this was all a joke!

“You’ve made it personal!!

“I don’t think it was her as she’s got no choke marks round her neck.”

@dannysimpson @Carra23 Have you ever just pinned your ex girlfriend to the floor and throttled her ? pic.twitter.com/VkNKwGEGlJ — ???? (@chris__1892) May 28, 2017

Carra’s Tweet doesn’t quite make sense in the context of the ‘conversation’, but his mind was seemingly clouded by rage.

Simpson really seems to have gotten under the former Liverpool star’s skin.

Twenty minutes after his ‘no choke marks’ Tweet, Carra issued an apology.

He said: “Apologies for getting personal on here not my style! But a line was crossed. And another reminder to never lose your temper on social media!”