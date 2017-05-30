Liverpool to complete £2m+ signing of Chelsea starlet, £20k-a-week deal agreed

Liverpool are reportedly set to sign Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke, with claims that the 19-year-old has also agreed on personal terms.

The youngster has been in contract talks with Chelsea for some time, but having failed to reach an agreement, it looks as though he’s set to leave Stamford Bridge.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool have beaten off several clubs to secure his signature, while the Reds will now have to pay Chelsea a compensation fee as decided by a tribunal which is expected to be in the region of £2-3m.

Further, the report adds that Solanke will earn under £20,000-a-week at Anfield, with suggestions that Jurgen Klopp will initially develop him in the Under-23s side before graduating him to the senior team at the suitable time.

Nevertheless, he’s more than likely set to feature on the bench and in cup competitions next year, with Liverpool looking to compete on various fronts with the hope that they successfully come through the Champions League qualifying stage.

It’s a loss for Chelsea as ultimately the teenager is regarded as a top talent and has featured for England at all youth levels. However, they evidently didn’t believe he warranted the wages that he was demanding, and in turn their loss could potentially turn out to be Liverpool’s huge gain.

Linking up with Klopp would seem like a sensible decision too from Solanke’s perspective, as the German tactician has shown throughout his managerial career, and at Anfield, that he’s willing to give youngsters a chance and is eager to develop them into first-team stars.