AC Milan transfer news: €40m contract for striker, key target drops major hint

AC Milan will reportedly offer Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata a contract worth €40m over five years as speculation builds of a swoop next week.

Talks are at a standstill currently with Madrid focusing on the Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday night, but things are expected to develop after.

According to Corriere dello Sport, there is plenty of reason for Milan to be optimistic in terms of Morata wanting the move, but a transfer fee will still have to be negotiated with Madrid.

Nevertheless, they have an offer for personal terms ready with the €40m contract breaking down to €8m per year, and couple that with the opportunity to spearhead this new-look team in the years to come, it would seem like a pretty attractive proposal for the Spanish international.

Meanwhile, it’s unlikely that the 24-year-old will be the only new arrival in the coming weeks, with MilanNews.it reporting that Atalanta full-back Andrea Conti has dropped a huge hint that he could be set to move to the San Siro.

When asked by fans about a potential move to join the Rossoneri, he responded: “See you next week”, as per the report. Whether that’s just a way of dismissing their question and remaining non-committal on his future or a real indication of where he sees his future remains to be seen, but it’s enough to excite supporters further.

Conti has proven to be a top player this past season with La Dea, playing a fundamental role in getting them into the Europa League with his defensive qualities as well as chipping in with eight goals and five assists in 35 games in all competitions.

Having signed Franck Kessie this week, it looks as though one of his former teammates could be joining him at Milan next season.

Elsewhere, MilanNews.it have also dismissed suggestions that Manuel Locatelli could be sent out on loan this summer, as instead he will stay with Milan and hopefully be an important figure as Vincenzo Montella will need a deep squad to cope with the number of fixtures they will face.