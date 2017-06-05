Arsenal clear out starts with £15m exit, replacement to join imminently

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to pay £15m to sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs, with the Gunners ready to greet an immediate replacement.

With Arsene Wenger agreeing a new two-year deal with Arsenal and having missed out on the top four last season, changes are expected at the Emirates this summer.

That involves players going out and new arrivals coming in, and it looks as though it could start at left-back with The Mirror reporting that Gibbs is set for Tyneside.

The 27-year-old has lost his place to Nacho Monreal for some time now, and despite that, the Magpies are said to be ready to splash out £15m to prise him away from Arsenal.

If that is indeed the offer on the table, then surely that has to be snapped up by Wenger, especially considering reports in Germany claim that a replacement is set to join the north London giants imminently.

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months, and according to Bild, the Bosnian international’s transfer ‘is fixed’ and his move will be officially announced ‘soon’.

The delay is said to have been over Wenger’s future, but with that now cleared up, it has paved the way for the left-back to agree to a move to Arsenal and in turn that makes Gibbs expendable.

Further, it’s surely all-round good business from Arsenal if they can bring in £15m for a bit-part player who offers depth for a probable starter next season who will sign on a free.