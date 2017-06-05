Man Utd and Chelsea given major transfer boost, replacement for £100m target eyed

Everton have reportedly singled out Jamie Vardy as their ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku, with Man Utd and Chelsea still chasing the Belgian ace.

The Toffees look as though they’ll be forced into making a big change up front ahead of next season, with Lukaku yet to sign a new contract with the club.

Further, as noted by The Express, both Man Utd and Chelsea are hoping to take advantage and swoop for him, although it won’t be cheap as the prolific forward is set to cost a whopping £100m, as per the price-tag that Everton have put on him.

In turn, in the event that either of the Premier League giants meet their demands, with United linked with including Wayne Rooney in a possible cash plus player exchange deal, Ronald Koeman will have to find a striker to replace Lukaku’s goals.

Vardy has seemingly moved to the top of the shortlist even after he struggled this season as Leicester City defended their Premier League crown, and it seems as though the Foxes could be facing a mini exodus this summer with a few more key individuals moving on.

Nevertheless, the Vardy situation will be of most interest to Chelsea and United, as if Everton are now showing a willingness to consider life after Lukaku, it could help them in their bid to prise him away from Goodison Park.

It’s a significant amount of money for a 24-year-old who will have to prove that he is capable of leading the line for an elite club on a consistent basis, but it looks as though he may well be edging closer to an exit.