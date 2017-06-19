Jack Wilshere shows off new wife Andriani as Arsenal teammates share wedding photos online after ceremony in Tuscany

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere did not have the best of seasons in 2016-17.

Deemed unworthy of a place in the Gunners team, he was shipped out on loan to Bournemouth, where he did alright before his injury curse struck again.

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Wilshere’s career right now. Will he remain at the Emirates? Can he stay fit?

However, his home life is much more stable.

In fact, Wilshere made the ultimate commitment to his partner on Saturday when he married his girlfriend, Andriani Michael.

Andriani Michael Wilshere looked stunning in her flowing white gown as she leant into her smug husband, who later took to social media to show off his new wife.

“The new Mrs Wilshere,” he wrote on Instagram. “On Saturday I married the woman of my dreams! Thank you to everyone who came and made the day so special”.

Andriani, who celebrated her 25th birthday last year, is the daughter of Wilshere’s hairdresser and the newlyweds have been an item since 2014 when the England international split from Lauren Neal, the mother of his two children.

Wilshere’s wedding guests included footballers Benik Afobe, Dan Crowley, Wojciech Szczesny and Danny Welbeck.

