(Video) Best man Philippe Coutinho and Liverpool teammates let their hair down at Roberto Firmino’s wedding

Roberto Firmino married long-term girlfriend Larissa Pereira this week at a fun-filled wedding in Brazil.

Firmino: You hear that? Salah is a Red

Coutinho: Roma’s Mohamed Salah?

Firmino: Yeah mate

Coutinho: Love it pic.twitter.com/2lto3CD2vq — – (@AnfieldRd96) June 21, 2017

SEE MORE: (Images) Meet new Liverpool signing Roberto Firmino’s stunning WAG Larissa Pereira

The ceremony was well attended by Liverpool players, with Alberto Moreno, Allan Souza and Lucas Leiva among the guests, while Philippe Coutinho was Firmino’s best man.

Judging by some videos of the afterparty, it looks like Coutinho performed his duties thoroughly, by which we mean it looked like he drank his fair share.

Well, it would have been rude not to!

No Coutinho, no party

SEE ALSO: 22 photos of WAGs in thongs: Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea hotties, plus Lionel Messi’s girlfriend and Gonzalo Higuain’s wife, in tiny underwear