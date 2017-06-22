Transfer close after Chelsea agree €18.81m fee for 21-year-old who scored 13 goals last season

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Lyon for the transfer of Blues starlet Bertrand Traore to the Ligue 1 club.

According to the London Evening Standard, Lyon are close to completing a deal, having had a £16.6m (€18.81m) bid accepted for the 21-year-old.

Traore was given multiple chances in the Chelsea first team during the 2015-16 campaign, scoring four goals in four starts and 12 substitute appearances.

However, he spent last season out on loan at Ajax, for whom he bagged 13 goals, including four in the Europa League.

Despite impressing in Holland, it appears that Chelsea are ready to cash-in on the youngster, who would be seen as a marquee signing for Lyon.

Traore has already been capped 40 times by Burkina Faso at senior international level, scoring six goals.

He is a left-footed winger, who can also operate as a central striker.

Lyon finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season, averaging more than two goals per game.