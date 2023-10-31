Aston Villa are ready to sell Bertrand Traore during the January transfer window as the winger is not part of Unai Emery’s plans at the Birmingham club.

Villa have made a flying start to the current campaign which sees them fifth in the Premier League table and the club hopes to continue to grow over the coming years.

The Premier League club have made some impressive signings over recent transfer windows and players such as Traore are not required anymore, hence why Emery has given the green light for the forward to be sold during the next transfer window, reports Football Insider.

The 28-year-old has played just 41 minutes of football across all competitions so far this season and stepped on the pitch for only one minute this weekend against Luton Town having failed to play in the previous six matches.

Traore is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and will not be offered an extension at Villa Park. Therefore, January is the last chance Villa can get a fee for the player.

Villa will hope to bring in a small amount of cash for the player and at the very least, the Birmingham club will get his £78,000-a-week off of their books.