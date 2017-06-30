Chelsea’s desperate search goes on, World Cup winner emerges as latest solution

It’s no secret that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is in the market for a new defender this summer, and Jerome Boateng is the latest name to be linked.

The 28-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2011, and has gone on to win five Bundesliga titles, a whole host of other domestic trophies, a Champions League winners medal and the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

In turn, he certainly ticks the boxes for experience and a winning mentality, and according to respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Conte wants him at Stamford Bridge next season.

Despite suffering with a number of injuries this past season, the Italian tactician has added him to his list of defensive targets, as it remains to be seen who he can bring in this summer.

With John Terry leaving and Nathan Ake completing his move to Bournemouth this week, reinforcements for the backline are needed at Chelsea, despite the return of Andreas Christensen from his loan spell in Germany.

As per The Daily Star, Virgil van Dijk and Leonardo Bonucci are top targets for the Premier League champions, but it’s questionable as to how realistic they will be to sign given their importance to their current sides and potential price-tags.

Kostas Manolas has also been touted as a possible signing as he stalls on his move to Zenit, and so it continues to be a real guessing game as to who Chelsea will acquire in the coming weeks.

It’s bound to be a source of frustration for Conte and supporters as in ideal world they would have made their signings early and well ahead of pre-season, while they desperately need key additions given their return to the Champions League next season as they are lacking in depth in key areas of the squad.