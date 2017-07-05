(Video) Alexandre Lacazette pats Gunners badge as Arsenal announce record signing

Alexandre Lacazette is officially an Arsenal player.

The Gunners confirmed the deal on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon by posting a video of the French striker patting the badge of his new club.

He's here… #LacaNewSigning #Arsenal #Lacazette A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Lacazette is now Arsenal’s all-time record signing, according to BBC Sport, who claim that his initial £46.5m fee could eventually rise to £52.6m.

Arsenal’s official website report that Lacazette is likely to travel with his new teammates to Sydney this weekend, before making his home debut for the Gunners at the Emirates Cup on July 29 or 30.

