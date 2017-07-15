Championship side Birmingham in talks to sign former England international

Birmingham City are reportedly in talks to bring former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole to the club, according to the Sun.

Birmingham boss Harry Redknapp is eager to bring in Cole, who has one year left on his contract with La Galaxy, in order to add experience to his side’s defence ahead of the upcoming Championship season, as reported by the Sun.

As per the Sun, Birmingham have already missed out on former Chelsea man John Terry to rivals Aston Villa, with Cole being near the top of Redknapp’s transfer targets having impressed during his time at MLS side LA Galaxy this season, with the left-back having scored one and assisted one already this term.

Should Birmingham manage to bring Cole in, unlike they did with his former teammate Terry, it’ll definitely be interesting to see whether the left-back can still keep up with the pace of the English game following his three year absence from English football.