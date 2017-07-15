Chelsea chase £88m Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea are looking to end their search for a top-class goalscorer with an £88m bid for Juventus’ forward Gonzalo Higuain.

The Premier League champions have thus far been frustrated in their attempts at adding to their forward line as they look to return to Champions League football.

Everton’s Romelu Lukaku opted for a £75m move to Manchester United last week, whilst the future of the combative Diego Costa is still unclear, with the Spanish international claiming his no longer wanted by Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng in recent weeks, and a move for Higuain would come as something of a surprise given the player’s age and his fee.

Higuain, 29, only joined Juventus fron Napoli last season and he scored 32 goals in a fine debut season as he led his club to the Champions League final. Juventus surprisingly sold key defender Leonardo Bonucci to arch-rivals AC Milan last week and are unlikely to be keen on losing Higuain, despite the emergence of Paulo Dybala and continued good form of Mario Mandzukic.

Chelsea made a bid of £88m ten days ago, according to Tuttosport, and the two clubs are continuing to negotiate the possible transfer of Brazilian wing-back Alex Sandro. With Timoue Bakayoko’s transfer soon to be announced from Monaco, Juventus are likely to step up their pursuit of Chelsea’s out-of-favour Serbian midfielder, Nemanja Matic.