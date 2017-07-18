Jurgen Klopp closes in on third Liverpool summer signing, £8m target leaves training camp

Liverpool are reportedly edging ever closer to completing the signing of Hull City left-back Andy Robertson after he left the club’s training camp in Portugal.

Jurgen Klopp has had his problems at left-back since taking charge at Anfield, as Alberto Moreno failed to offer the assurances required at the top level and in turn the German tactician has been forced to play James Milner out of position there.

To his credit, Milner has done a great job, but ultimately moving forward now with Champions League football in mind too, Liverpool must address the position with a long-term solution and depth.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have been in talks with Hull over the £8m signing of Robertson, and the defender has now reportedly left the club’s training camp in Portugal which suggests that a deal could be close between the two clubs.

The 23-year-old has made 115 appearances for the Tigers since moving from Dundee United in 2014, and he has always been earmarked as one of the first to leave after the club’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

It’s noted in the report that Robertson would offer competition for Milner, while his arrival will likely result in Moreno being axed as Klopp looks to make key changes to his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Provided that the Scottish international does arrive, he would become Liverpool’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah, while there is still arguably plenty left to be done by Liverpool this summer as they look to significantly strengthen the squad to add quality and depth in all departments.