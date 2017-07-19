Bayern prepared to sell €48m Sanches

Bayern Munich have announced they are willing to sell Renato Sanches, but the Bundesliga champions will refuse to let him leave for less than €48m.

Sanches burst onto the scene with Benfica during the 2015-16 season, and finished the campaign as a European champion after Portugal clinched Euro 2016.

Despite being heavily linked with Manchester United, Bayern moved quickly to secure the box-to-box maestro, with a £27.5m fee plus numerous add-ons dependent on his success in Munich.

Yet last season was a disaster for Saches as he made little impression on Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti, making just six first team starts. And after just one year in Germany, CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has conceded that the player can move on, according to the Daily Star.

“He [Renato Sanches] won’t have lot of game next season and we are open to discuss his possible sale”, Rummenigge said.

We can sell him on loan or on a permanent deal, I am not the manager but I believe Renato needs regular game time.”

“AC Milan are interested in signing him, I can confirm that, but talks have been put on hold after last week’s meeting.”

“Clubs interested must be aware that they’d need a huge offer to sign him and I believe AC Milan can’t match our asking price. I think that an offer in the region of €48 million could be enough to sign him.”

United are expected to revive their interest in the player, with Jose Mourinho looking to improve the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.