Liverpool to unveil third summer signing, £10m deal as medical passed

Andy Robertson is reportedly on the verge of securing a dream £10m move to Liverpool this summer after completing his medical on Thursday.

The 23-year-old underwent his tests at the Spire hospital in Liverpool on Thursday after the club agreed on a fee to acquire his services from Hull City.

According to The Mirror, a £10m deal has been agreed between the two clubs and Robertson has passed his medical which in turn means he’s on the verge of sealing his switch to Anfield.

It’s added that he won’t immediately join up with his new teammates in pre-season though, as he’ll wait until next week and meet up with them in Germany as he looks ahead to this exciting new chapter in his career.

The Mirror note that the deal is made up of an initial £8m fee which could rise to £10m with performance-related add-ons.

Robertson was all smiles as he arrived for his tests, and he’ll be delighted to be getting the formalities out of the way ahead of making this major move.

Provided all goes well now, he’ll become Liverpool’s third summer signing after the arrivals of Dominic Solanke and Mohamed Salah, with much more surely still to come from Jurgen Klopp.

What this does do though is finally address his headache at left-back as it provides James Milner either with some much-needed competition, or a chance to move back to his preferred midfield role.

Further, it remains to be seen what it means for Alberto Moreno who was rarely used last season, as the Spaniard could now be sold with Robertson coming in to replace him.