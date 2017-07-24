Tottenham miss out, top defensive target set for €9.5m move to Euro giants

Tottenham target and Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth is reportedly on the verge of completing a move to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

As reported by Sky Sports over the weekend, it was claimed that Tottenham had cooled their interest in the 19-year-old as Mauricio Pochettino believed that his Argentine club were asking for too much.

Evidently Spurs rated the teenager, but they seemingly had their budget and valuation in mind, and the demands were exceeding that which led to them distancing themselves from a swoop for Foyth.

It hasn’t taken long for another club to swoop in instead though, as L’Equipe report that the player’s agents are in Paris on Monday to finalise his move.

It’s added that PSG will pay around €9.5m to acquire his services, and it looks as though Foyth will finally get his move to Europe and will start life in the French capital in the coming weeks.

Tottenham have yet to sign a player this summer, and while the line coming out of the club remains that they’re strong as they are with the same group and with youngsters coming through, it’s felt that they will need to add a new face or two just to give them that increase in quality and depth.

Kyle Walker’s exit is softened by the emergence of Kieran Trippier at the end of last season and so that isn’t too much of an issue. However, having fallen short the last two seasons of their ultimate objectives, a little more is surely needed at Spurs to bridge the gap.