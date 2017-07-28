Chelsea make shock enquiry for 19-year-old starlet, battle PL and Serie A giants

Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, but will have to fend off AC Milan and Man Utd to sign him.

The 19-year-old struggled in his first season in the Bundesliga last year, failing to score or assist a single goal as he adapted to his new club and surroundings.

It came off the back of an impressive stint at Benfica and stand-out performances at Euro 2016, and with a desire to play regularly and get back to top form, Sanches could now pursue a move elsewhere.

According to The Sun, AC Milan remain the favourites to land his signature in a loan move as both parties have discussed the situation publicly and have expressed a mutual interest in moving to Italy.

However, it’s added that Antonio Conte has now enquired with Carlo Ancelotti about the youngster with a view of taking him to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Man Utd are also interested, as per the report, as similarly to Chelsea they’re both in need of adding depth and quality in midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Conte and Chelsea’s interest may well sway the final decision, but it looks as though Milan remain in pole position for now but much depends on the type of deal presented and how much Bayern demand if there is an obligation to buy at the end of any loan spell.

Milan have already spent around €200m on 10 new players this summer, and so they evidently have the financial power to now make a serious offer that can see them compete with the likes of Chelsea and United, albeit they can’t offer immediate Champions League football.