Liverpool £12m flop could extend stay after fine display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Alberto Moreno could still have future at Anfield.

Moreno, a £12m signing from Sevilla, produced a fine performance during Liverpool’s 3-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Spanish left-back had been tipped to leave Anfield this summer with the club’s £10m purchase of Hull’s Andy Robertson.

Earlier in the summer, Liverpool turned down a bid of £11m from Italian side Napoli.

Yet despite the addition of Robertson, Moreno started against Bayern and took his chance well.

“If he plays like he did today then yeah (he has a chance of playing),” Klopp said.

“It was a really good game by Alberto. That’s why we kept him playing every second.

“He was playing better, he’s really fit. He had a little problem with his thigh but we had a test with him in the morning and he was okay.

“The players decide themselves how many games they play.”

Another player to have caught the eye if Klopp was new signing Mo Salah.

“Mo has been very good ever since he was at Basel,” Klopp said.

“This year we could get him and he’s a really great player for us”.