Chelsea set to complete raid for PL star, ready to force move from rivals

Chelsea are reportedly expected to edge closer to the signing of midfielder Danny Drinkwater as he prepares to tell the Foxes that he wants the move.

The 27-year-old played an influential role in helping Leicester win the Premier League title the season before last, as he saw former teammate N’Golo Kante leave for Stamford Bridge last summer.

It appears as though he could now be following him to west London, with The Mirror reporting that he’s ready to inform Craig Shakespeare and the hierarchy that he wants to move on.

Further, it’s added that Chelsea are keen to add the former Manchester United starlet to their squad, and had even hoped to bring him in with Kante 12 months ago.

Naturally, Leicester weren’t keen on the idea of breaking up the heart of their midfield entirely, but a year later and it seems as though their stance has changed.

Drinkwater was absent from their pre-season clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday, and it appears as though he’s all set to seal a move away from the King Power Stadium before the end of the month.

Aside from what he will bring to Chelsea with his qualities on the pitch as he’ll certainly look to provide stiff competition and cover for the likes of Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko, he’ll also count as a homegrown player which will be crucial for Antonio Conte moving forward to fill required quotas.

In turn, this could be a very sensible move from Chelsea, but it remains to be seen whether or not they can get it over the line with the help of Drinkwater trying to get it across in the next few weeks.