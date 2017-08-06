(Watch) New £70M Chelsea man Alvaro Morata and ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois suffer shoot-out woes as Blues lose Community Shield to Arsenal

New £70M Chelsea star Alvaro Morata, and first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois both missed their penalties in awful fashion as the Blues lost the Community Shield to rivals Arsenal 4-1 on penalties.
Morata, who recently joined for a club-record fee from Real Madrid, didn’t make the best of starts to his Stamford Bridge career, as his put his penalty well-wide of Petr Cech’s goal. Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois also missed in the shoot-out, with the Belgian putting his spot-kick so high over the bar you’d have thought he was playing Rugby.
This victory for Arsenal over rivals Chelsea should give the Gunners a big confidence boost going into their season opener against Leicester City on Friday.
