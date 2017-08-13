Tottenham to launch £28m bid for want-away target after going on strike, player left out of club squad

Tottenham are reportedly lining up a £28m offer for want-away Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez after he was left out of the squad for the club’s 2-1 loss to Heracles, amid rumours he told senior staff he “was not in the right frame of mind to play”.

The Daily Mail claim the Dutch side has offered the Colombian an improved contract, but the 21-year-old remains adamant on a move elsewhere.

Sanchez is supposedly keen to join Tottenham, despite interest from the likes of Inter Milan, Barcelona and Real Madrid, due to the welcoming prospect of being nurtured under Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham also have made a £10m bid for midfielder Pape Cheikh of Celta Vigo. According to The Daily Mail, if they were to get both players to sign on the dotted line, the club would end their interest in Everton’s Ross Barkley.

Pochettino has taken a hit though, after a bid for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial was rejected, although the figure hasn’t been disclosed.

Sanchez would be received well by the Tottenham faithful, as the mere fact that the centre-back seems to want to play for their club over the aforementioned European stalwart outfits is what will please them the most.