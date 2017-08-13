(Watch) New £90M Man United star Romelu Lukaku scores on league debut following brilliant assist from Marcus Rashford

Romelu Lukaku opened his Premier League account for new club Manchester United against West Ham today, following a fantastic solo-assist from 19-year-old teammate Marcus Rashford.

Lukaku, who signed for a reported £90M from Everton this summer as per the Daily Mail, scored a fine finish past on-loan Man City ‘keeper Joe Hart following a brilliant driving run and pass from teammate Rashford.

With expert finishing like that, it won’t surprise many to see the Belgian surpass the 25 goals he bagged for the Toffees last season.