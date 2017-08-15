Controversial star ruthlessly belittles Jurgen Klopp, doesn’t rate Liverpool boss highly

TalkSPORT’s newest pundit Joey Barton has stated he believes Mauricio Pochettino is a better manager than Jurgen Klopp, adding the German is not a “super coach”.

Speaking on the radio station on Tuesday, Barton – who has been banned from the game for 18 months after being found guilty of breaching league betting rules – explained:

“He’s not a Guardiola, he’s not a Mourinho, he’s not an Ancelotti.”

He continues: “I would go as far to say not even a Pochettino.”

Neither Klopp nor Pochettino have won silverware during their tenures at their current respective teams, although the latter has successfully guided his club to a higher league position than his counterpart in both seasons that the former Borussia Dortmund boss has been in charge.

Barton explained his reasons further, saying:

“Bear in mind he’s (Klopp) earning £2 million more a season than Pochettino, if you give me a straight up choice between the two… every day of the week I’m taking Pochettino.”

Whether he is better than the two-time Bundesliga winner or not, arguably a domestic manager’s biggest test comes in Europe. Both teams enter into the 2017/18 Champions League, provided Liverpool come through their playoff qualifying clash with Hoffenheim in the next seven days, where the real proof in the pudding will be served.

