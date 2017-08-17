Spanish football journalist reveals Arsenal player exit is imminent, others also to be shown the door in back-log clear-out

Guillem Balague, a renowned Spanish football journalist, has claimed defender Gabriel Paulista is set to leave Arsenal and join La Liga outfit Valencia.

Valencia will announce in the next few hours the signing of Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal). The deal could reach £10m pic.twitter.com/whu8pIVl8D — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 17, 2017

Balague goes on to state the deal could rise up to £10m, around £1.2m less than Arsene Wenger signed him for in January of 2015, per BBC Sport.

The Brazilian is currently out of favour at the Emirates with Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Rob Holding all preferable centre-half selections for Wenger.

The Daily Star reported the Arsenal boss admitted Gabriel struggled to settle in to English football:

“He does not speak a word in English and this can cost us goals,” he stated last campaign. “It’s a position where you need to know where your teammates are and communicate well.”

The 26-year-old was part of Arsenal’s 2015 and 2017 FA Cup winning squads, but only played 15 Premier League games last year, according to arsenal.com.

The Express claims Wenger is getting rid of fringe players to make way for some fresh faces. Carl Jenkinson, Kieran Gibbs and Calum Chambers are all expected to follow Gabriel through the exit door before the window shuts on 31st August.