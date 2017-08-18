Barcelona eye Argentine superstar amid ongoing frustration in pursuit of Liverpool’s Coutinho

With Luis Suarez set for a spell on the sidelines and Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele proving difficult deals – Barcelona could turn their attention to PSG star Angel Di Maria as their desperation to replace the departed Neymar only thickens.

Humiliation against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and with Luis Suarez now out injured, the need for fresh attacking options has never been greater. The Sun report that Angel Di Maria could be the man to fill the attacking void.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have done everything to hamper Barcelona’s pursuit of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, as have Borussia Dortmund with regards to Ousmane Dembele, as noted in the report. It would appear that the Spanish giants’ patience is beginning to thin which is of course music to the ears of Liverpool and Dortmund fans.

The Di Maria deal would of course make a lot of sense and could perhaps be far easier to negotiate than deals for Dembele and Coutinho. PSG have no shortage of attacking options at their disposal and Di Maria is likely to find himself out of the first-team for periods this year as he competes with the likes of Julian Draxler and Neymar.

With the added humiliation this week in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, Barcelona are sure to be targeting anyone they can get their hands on to prevent a full-blown catastrophic start to their campaign in the 2017/18 season.

Will it be Di Maria to fill the Neymar void? Or, Coutinho and Dembele? Who knows. But one thing that is for certain in this transfer window is that we wouldn’t bargain our chips against them bringing all three of them in by the end of the window. The ordeal isn’t quite over yet we’re afraid Liverpool fans.