Man Utd wait to launch raid on Tottenham, wantaway ace set for decisive talks

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is reportedly set for decisive talks with the club amid strong interest from Man Utd who remain keen on the left-back.

The 27-year-old stunned Spurs earlier this month with an interview he did with The Sun, in which he insisted he was worth more than his wages at the club reflected while he hinted he was running out of time to win trophies in his career.

He later apologised for those comments, but the damage had been done as it didn’t reflect well on him at all, and according to ESPN, he’s set to hold decisive talks with Tottenham over his future amid suggestions that there has been a breakdown in his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s claimed that his agent, Mark Rankine, will meet with chairman Daniel Levy on Wednesday, with both sides on different ends of the spectrum. Rose reportedly wants to leave before the deadline next week, while Tottenham have no interest in selling him.

Importantly, the report goes on to add that Man Utd’s interest in the England international remains despite Jose Mourinho’s best efforts to avoid causing any trouble as he has refrained from commenting on the situation amid speculation of interest from Old Trafford.

Rose is still currently sidelined with an injury, and after signing a new deal worth around £65,000-a-week last September, as noted by ESPN, his questioning of the wage structure and ambition at Tottenham was rightfully met with a lot of anger and disappointment.

Having already lost Kyle Walker this summer, Pochettino will surely be desperate to avoid losing both of his first-choice full-backs from last season who are so important in his system and style of play. However, if Rose wants to leave and Man Utd make the right offer, perhaps their stance will change.