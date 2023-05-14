Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose admitted he had a conversation with Harry Kane when they were both at the club about how many goals the England forward would score for Manchester City.

Earlier this week, Kane admitted that he may end up “speaking” with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy at the end of the season (quoted by 90Min.com), with there being doubts about his future this summer.

Speaking to Austro SuperSport, Rose claimed he had a conversation with the forward about how many he’d score at Man City when they were both at Tottenham.

He stated, “I remember when I was still at the club, we were having a conversation and he said, ‘Gosh, if I was at [Manchester] City I would score 45 goals.’

“I remember thinking, yeah okay Harry calm down, and actually looking at it now I think he’s right he could easily score 45 goals.”

The 29-year-old has been a regular goalscorer for club and country since breaking into the Spurs first team. He’s definitely one of, if not the best Premier League strikers of the last decade.

Adding him into a Man City side managed by Pep Guardiola is certainly a scary thought, with the Spaniard’s managerial skills and City’s wealth of talent at their disposal.

We suspect that if that had happened, then Kane would score goals for fun at the Etihad. But whether he’d reach Erling Haaland levels or not is up for debate.