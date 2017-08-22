Tottenham hours away from sealing €13m second summer signing

Tottenham are reportedly ‘a few hours away’ from sealing the signing of Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, in a deal said to be worth €13m.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to Spurs for a number of weeks, although it has seemingly been a complicated negotiation given the amount of time that discussions have dragged on.

According to El Dia, he is now just a matter of hours away from completing his move to London, as they claim that the legal proceedings to sign off on the deal will be sorted ahead of a €13m move being concluded.

With the relevant documents being filed, Foyth is expected to travel to England on Thursday, as per the report, where he will sign his new Tottenham contract and likely be unveiled to the media and supporters.

Further, it’s added that his medical will take place on Tuesday in Stuttgart, and he will sign a five-year deal with Tottenham to become their second summer signing after the acquisition of Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly made a point of strengthening his defence this summer, and it’s difficult to see him doing much else given there is just over a week to go until the deadline passes. As a result, while Sanchez and Foyth are two exciting signings, it’s questionable as to whether any more new faces will be added to the Spurs squad.