Chelsea 2-0 Everton player ratings: 9/10 midfield ace runs game, disappointing 6/10 for key ace

Chelsea secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata sealing the victory.

The reigning Premier League champions were looking to record consecutive victories after their win over Tottenham last weekend, and Antonio Conte got what he wanted amid a disappointing performance from the visitors.

With Chelsea’s intensity and pressing causing them problems, Ronald Koeman’s side never really got to grips with the game as the hosts controlled things after the break.

They’ll be delighted with the win and Conte will be particularly pleased with Morata’s impact as the 24-year-old grabbed an assist and a goal in an influential performance up front.

In turn, it’s no surprise that the Spaniard scores high with us, but our Man of the Match award goes to Fabregas who aside from getting on the scoresheet himself after starting the move, he was an influential figure as he conducted Chelsea’s play and maintained a sense of control on proceedings throughout.

Victor Moses did a solid job on the right side, but he’s the only player to score lower than 7 as he didn’t quite do enough in an attacking sense like we’re used to seeing from him. Nevertheless, Chelsea get back to usual business and will hope to pick up from where they left off after the international break.

Chelsea: Courtois 7, Azpilicueta 7, David Luiz 7, Rudiger 7, Moses 6, Fabregas 9, Kante 8, Alonso 7, Willian 8, Morata 8, Pedro 7.

Substitutes: Bakayoko N/A, Batshuayi N/A, Christensen N/A.

Everton: Pickford 7, Keane 6, Williams 6, Jagielka 6, Holgate 6, Sigurdsson 6, Davies 6, Gueye 6, Baines 6, Rooney 6, Sandro 5.

Substitutes: Lennon N/A, Calvert-Lewin 6, Besic 6.