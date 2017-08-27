(Video) Alvaro Morata show as Chelsea ace produces brilliant assist before bagging second vs Everton

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was in top form on Sunday as he was influential in handing his side a 2-0 lead over Everton at half-time.

The 24-year-old firstly produced a nice assist for Cesc Fabregas to break the deadlock as his compatriot swept home his pass to ease the pressure on the reigning Premier League champions in what on paper was a tough game.

Morata then went from provider to goalscorer as he bagged his second league goal of the season to go with his second assist of the campaign, as he rose highest to send his headed effort into the back of the net after a great delivery from Cesar Azpilicueta.

After seeing off Tottenham last weekend, Chelsea will have been hopeful of building some momentum and putting their opening-day defeat to Burnley firmly behind them.

Antonio Conte’s men are well on the way to doing so thanks in large part to Morata, and the Spaniard will be hoping to increase his tally to prove that he can lead the line this season.